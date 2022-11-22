iPhone 15 would have titanium casing and curved edges

- Advertisement -

The year is practically ending and the rumors about the next Apple iPhone 15 for 2023 are already arriving. It seems to indicate that the model will have a titanium chassis with curved rear edges that would change the current boxy design that the models have, at least this is indicated by some rumors.

Possible changes for the iPhone 15

according to Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, points out that the rear edges of the new model will be somewhat curved, making the device look with edges. This would be somewhat reminiscent of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that now have bottom edges on their case. You can also guide yourself by looking a bit at the current iPhone 14 that added a flat-sided design, although these edges they present are square, reminiscent of the iPhone 4 a bit. Since the iPhone 11, a model with curved edges has not been seen.

Although it is said that the iPhone 15 will now have a titanium material, this will not change the rear glass, at least this has been indicated by the leaker. Shrimp also commented on some information earlier, however he has also said that it is too early to know what could happen as time goes by.

Still have a back glass btw

Personally i think this design will create a really beautiful edge transition from the back to the camera bump https://t.co/VcXQaI4MDx — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) November 21, 2022

Despite everything, this would not be the first time that a change to a titanium iPhone has been rumored. During early 2022 there was also a lot of talk about whether the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would add a chassis made of titanium. Obviously, this was not real, since the iPhone 14 line has an aluminum chassis with stainless steel.

After several investigations, the Cupertino company is analyzing the possibility of using titanium casings. Apple would seek to integrate these materials for the iPhone, iPad and MacBooks devices.

Advances with titanium on iPhone

The comparison of materials indicates that titanium has a better resistance and hardness somewhat higher than stainless steel. In addition, the rigidity it presents positions it as a more durable material.

The main problem is that titanium is a bit tricky to engrave. This has resulted in different tests and processes in which titanium cases can be molded with the best shine and being more striking. YoEven Apple doesn’t stop there, as it’s also curious about oxide coatings to reduce oily fingerprints when touching the device.

In case this rumor is finally confirmed, it would be the first time that the company would use the titanium material for iPhones and iPads. For now, the latest Apple Watch models like the Ultra version and the physical Apple Card feature titanium. Meanwhile, at the moment the iPhone and iPad are only made of stainless steel and aluminum.

First of all, we would have to wait for the arrival of iPhone 15 in September of the following year. In principle, these devices would have the same dimensions as those of the iPhone 14 line. In addition, the change from Lightning to USB-C, solid volume and power buttons, new technologies and Dynamic Island would be integrated into all models.

Finally, according to the renowned journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the Cupertino company would remove the “Pro Max” versions for the next iPhone 15 from the equation. In their place, the model called “Ultra” would finally arrive. This would be based on the nomenclature that Apple already presented with the Apple Watch Ultra. That is to say, speaking like this about the highest-end version and further differentiating the same line of devices. Despite this, nothing more is known about the rumored titanium casing that the next iPhone model will have next year.