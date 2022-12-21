iPhone 15 without Apple modem, will still be a Qualcomm | Rumor

The rumors persist: the 5G modem of the iPhone 15s will continue to do so Qualcomm. It is a hypothesis that has been talked about for some time, since Apple – at least that’s what they say around – started working with the aim of freeing itself totally by external companies for the main collaborators of brain bionic of iPhones. Not the cameras, not even the batteries or memories, but as regards the “close” collaborators of the Bionic chips.

In short, the narration of the rumors is that Apple is designing the 5G modem to be included in the iPhones, and then certainly cascade into all products with data connectivity, see iPads or Apple Watches. The point is that the most recent rumors all converge on one aspect: it will not be able to be developed in time for the iPhone 15, and perhaps not even for the iPhone 16. The latest to join the chorus is the DigiTimeswhich indicates that the 5G modem of Apple’s upcoming smartphones will be designed by Qualcomm and mainly made by TSMC with 5 and 4 nanometer production process.

The iPhone 14s use the Snapdragon X65 5G, promoted as faster and more efficient than its predecessor. It is safe to assume that there will be the 2023 iPhone Snapdragon X70 5G, presented by Qualcomm in May at the MWC but available to manufacturers from the end of 2022. The American product is also the first 5G RF-modem to support the standalone mmWave connection, an option which in internal tests achieved peak download speeds of 8.3 Gbps, helps reduce the risk of network congestion. Under 5G sub-6 network it managed to reach peak download speeds of 6 Gbps.

For self-sufficiency on SoC and modem we will have to wait.