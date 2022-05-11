iPhone 15 with USB-C instead of the Lightning port: for Kuo it will be done

There USB-C port on iPhone it now seems a chimera, with Apple that despite the increasing popularity of the format has remained anchored to its Lightning (debut on the iPhone 5), which in fact will also be present on the next iPhone by – even if, finally, with an important increase in speed . Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The determination with which Cupertino has remained in its position for all these years had spread the belief that the abandonment of the Lightning sooner or later there would be, yes, but only with the introduction of an iPhone without ports and with only wireless charging ( objective to which the introduction of MagSafe technology would be preparatory).

But in reality things could be different – and no, we are not referring to the modded and then expensive iPhone on eBay. According to the well-known analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo, in fact, Apple will soon adopt USB-C on iPhones. When, exactly? In the 2023, and therefore with the iPhone 15.

ROUTE CHANGE

Kuo came to this conclusion by listening to his own sources within the market: although it is a recognized and reliable voice, it should be noted that at the moment there is nothing official and concrete. Only time will tell us if Apple is really ready to say goodbye to Lightning. Kuo himself, however, in the past had expressed like many other skepticisms on this point, underlining how the presence of a proprietary door allowed the bitten apple to optimize the profits linked to the sale of certified accessories. USB-C, on the other hand, would be a kind of "free all".

To explain this possible change of course by Apple, we must probably take into account the the pressure exerted by the European Union on the issue, which pushes for the adoption of a single standard for charging smartphones (and not only), that is the USB-C. And in a sense, an abandonment of the Lightning door in 2023 would be the perfect closure of a circle, since Phil Schiller introducing it in 2012 had spoken of a "modern connector for the next decade"The decade that will end, in fact, with 2022. Ming-Chi Kuo, in one of his most recent reports, dating back to the end of April, also went beyond the iPhone 15, also sbiolancendo on the iPhone by 2024, which according to the information available will mark the total disappearance of notches and holes on the screen . Which holes? Those that will first appear in place of the notch on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

