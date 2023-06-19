iPhone 15 with more efficient UWB chip for better integration with Vision Pro

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 15s will use a new Ultra Wideband chip which, in addition to being more efficient and more reliable than the one present in the current iPhones, called U1, will also allow for better integration with Vision Pro, the mixed reality viewer announced by Apple in recent weeks.

UWB CHIP MADE AT 7NM

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an authoritative analyst of TF Securities International, Apple “will aggressively update hardware specs” of upcoming iPhones as part of its goal of “build a competitive ecosystem around its Vision Pro”. - Advertisement - Among these updates, as mentioned, there will be a new Ultra Wideband chip, the one that is used for the spatial recognition of devices. Apple’s U1 chip first debuted in the iPhone 11 and has since been integrated into every iPhone model as well as AirTags, the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, the HomePod mini, the HomePod 2nd generation and in the AirPods Pro 2nd generation charging case. Condensation problems on AirPods Max “iPhone 15 will likely see a UWB specification upgrade, with the manufacturing process moving from 16nm to the more advanced 7nm which will allow for better performance or reduced power consumption for short distance interactions”

The U1 chip is used in the Apple ecosystem for various features including Find My, for locating a device or accessory, for Handoff, for Precision Finding, for AirDrop and more. According to Kuo, this updated version of the U1 chip will greatly improve the performance of these features as well as playing a “key role” in the integration between Vision Pro and other Apple products.

WI-FI 7 STARTING FROM IPHONE 16