iPhone 15 will include a powerful ultra-wideband chip for seamless integration with the innovative Vision Pro headset!

The next generation of Apple’s flagship product, the powerful iPhone 15 smartphone could integrate a powerful ultra-wideband or UWB processor that has enormous power to better handle integration and compatibility with Vision Pro headsets, at least this is what analyst Ming-Chi reports. Kuo.

A new processor for a new iPhone 15

through his last post on the Twitter platformanalyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the next UWB chip upgrade, which the company calls the U1 chip, is a part of the next generation. This innovation would be an improvement by leaps and bounds for the hardware and above all “build a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro” Kuo mentions.

The analyst indicates in his words that the ecosystem has always been a fundamental part of Apple and where Vision Pro has an important place to be a success. Well, communication with other Apple hardware devices and other specifications such as Wi-Fi and UWB are just as relevant..

The new iPhone 15 may also get an update with UWB to keep things competitive. It would also be the transfer “from 16 nm to the most advanced 7 nm” Kuo mentions. She is serious a strong improvement by the company to advance the consumption specifications of energy.

The U1 chip came from that iPhone 11 being an extra boost for multiple location functions offered by the company such as Find My, Precision Finding and AirDrop. The processor is important as it is now also in Apple Watch Series 6, HomePod mini, HomePod 2nd generation and AirTag trackers, it can even be seen in the charging cases of the 2nd generation AirPods Pro.

Apple將積極升級硬體產品規格以建構更有競爭力的Vision Pro生態 1. Vision Pro的成功關鍵之一在於生態，當中包括能否與其他Apple硬體產品整合，而與此相關的主要硬體規格為Wi-Fi與UWB。 2. iPhone 15採用的UWB將規格升級，生產製程由16nm升級到更先進的7nm，有利近距離互動的效能提升或降低耗電。… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2023

The Wi-Fi network is also important

Kuo mentions its future forecast for the iPhone 16 that will directly include support with Wi-Fi 7, which would help Apple integrate its own ecosystem with the same local network and therefore a better experience when connecting them together.

From this moment on, the next generational evolution is related to Wi-Fi, so connection 7 would have a speed of “at least 30” gigabits per second and with a capacity of 40Gbps, according to what Wi-Fi Alliance says.

The ability to use 320 MHz channels comes with Wi-Fi 7 and is a perfect match for Quadrature Amplitude Modulation or 4K QAM technology, being a total innovation in speeds being 2.4 times faster than its predecessor Wi-Fi 6.

The headphones already have an announcement and presentation since the beginning of the month with the WWDC. However, the Apple Vision Pro but without enough details and specifications. It is scheduled to arrive until the following year and with a different version, especially cheaper, by the end of 2025.