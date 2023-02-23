iPhone 15 will have a larger screen and slightly thinner edges, leaks indicate

O base model from the iPhone 15 line may have a bigger screen compared to the iPhone 14. The information comes from the portal 9to5Macwhich got some 3D renders that hint at the subtle change in Apple’s cell phone. According to rumors, the model should hit the market with a screen of 6.2 inches. These leaks also suggest that the base iPhone 15 will ship with slimmer bezels and a slightly larger curve at the corners. So, it will not have exactly the same specifications as the product launched by Apple in September last year on the market.

It is worth remembering that previous speculation indicated that both this variant and the Plus would hit the market with a change in the camera module, in addition to a new design. Another novelty that should appear in this version is the Dynamic Islandwhich will no longer be restricted to the Pro and Pro Max versions. Still on the design of the most basic iPhone 15 in the line, these renderings also suggest that it will not have capacitive buttons, as speculated for the most advanced versions. Finally, all four models should arrive with a USB-C port, which will replace Lightning.




