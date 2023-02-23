5G News
iPhone 15 will have a larger screen and slightly thinner edges, leaks...

iPhone 15 will have a larger screen and slightly thinner edges, leaks indicate

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
iPhone 15 will have a larger screen and slightly thinner edges, leaks indicate
1677156662 iphone 15 will have a larger screen and slightly thinner.jpeg
O base model from the iPhone 15 line may have a bigger screen compared to the iPhone 14. The information comes from the portal 9to5Macwhich got some 3D renders that hint at the subtle change in Apple’s cell phone. According to rumors, the model should hit the market with a screen of 6.2 inches.

These leaks also suggest that the base iPhone 15 will ship with slimmer bezels and a slightly larger curve at the corners. So, it will not have exactly the same specifications as the product launched by Apple in September last year on the market.

It is worth remembering that previous speculation indicated that both this variant and the Plus would hit the market with a change in the camera module, in addition to a new design. Another novelty that should appear in this version is the Dynamic Islandwhich will no longer be restricted to the Pro and Pro Max versions.

Still on the design of the most basic iPhone 15 in the line, these renderings also suggest that it will not have capacitive buttons, as speculated for the most advanced versions. Finally, all four models should arrive with a USB-C port, which will replace Lightning.


Anyway, everything is still in the field of speculation and we will most likely of them by the time of release in September of this year. Among the rumors, there are some that even mention the possibility of the iPhone 15 arriving with Wi-Fi 6E support.

