iPhone 15 Ultra will be the most expensive smartphone ever sold by Apple | Rumor

Since September, several rumors have been circulating that they would like the release, next year, of an iPhone 15 Ultra as the successor to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, a change in the nomenclature that will need to be understood what changes it will bring about and what impact it will have on the line up of smartphone from the Cupertino house. In the meantime, waiting to discover all the news that will accompany it, there is a new rumor concerning the price: iPhone 15 Ultra (or as it will be decided to call it) will be the most expensive smartphone ever sold by Apple.
The indiscretion, reported by Forbes, comes from LeaksApplePro and speaks of a substantial increase: iPhone 15 Ultra would start from 1299 dollars in the United States, 200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If confirmed, it would be the single most significant price increase in the history of Apple smartphones.
LeaksApplePro, speaking with Forbes, explained that that “Apple has reduced its profit margins year after year. The increase in production costs and inflation, which constantly devalues the money that Apple has on hand, have done the rest“. Also interesting is the indiscretion that the iPhone 15 Ultra would like to come out, at least initially, only in the Silver colorthe same where Apple Watch Ultra is available.
In the face of the price increase, the iPhone 15 Ultra would offer 256GB as a minimum memory cut, double the current 128B of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, news on the front cameras, USB type C with Thunderbolt 4 and would use a titanium shell. In recent weeks there has also been talk of the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro / Ultra may not have physical keys but, as with all other rumors, it will be necessary to wait for further confirmations in the months to come and then, next September, the official presentation.