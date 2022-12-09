iPhone 15 Ultra will be the most expensive smartphone ever sold by Apple | Rumor

Since September, several rumors have been circulating that they would like the release, next year, of an iPhone 15 Ultra as the successor to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, a change in the nomenclature that will need to be understood what changes it will bring about and what impact it will have on the line up of smartphone from the Cupertino house. In the meantime, waiting to discover all the news that will accompany it, there is a new rumor concerning the price: iPhone 15 Ultra (or as it will be decided to call it) will be the most expensive smartphone ever sold by Apple.

The indiscretion, reported by Forbes, comes from LeaksApplePro and speaks of a substantial increase: iPhone 15 Ultra would start from 1299 dollars in the United States, 200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If confirmed, it would be the single most significant price increase in the history of Apple smartphones.