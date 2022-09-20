HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15 Ultra will be released with 8K video recording and greater...

iPhone 15 Ultra will be released with 8K video recording and greater autonomy, says rumor

Apple launched a few days ago the iphone 14 Series line with design innovations and improvements to the internal hardware, especially in the beefier models. Although the new generation has debuted with new features, recent rumors suggest that the next smartphones should bring even more features to “Apple” fans.

According to information from the informant LeaksAppleProall upcoming devices will feature the replacement of the traditional lightning connector for USB Type-C, an entry that will become standard in the European Union and may soon be mandatory in cell phones launched in Europe, if approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel ).

In addition to this change, the Cupertino giant should also rename the “Pro Max” variant to “Ultra” from the iPhone 15 Series, speculation reinforced by Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, sources specialized in leaking information about the company’s main products. Apple, including the company’s line of cell phones and tablets.

For them, the Ultra model will be made official with exclusive specifications, differing greatly from the others by supporting video recording in 8K resolution, coming with a periscope lens with 5x or 6x zoom, in addition to a battery with autonomy for up to 4 hours more compared to to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the A17 Bionic chipset.

Front design of iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image: Reproduction).

These changes should negatively impact the price charged for the most expensive iPhone, which next year could cost up to US$1,200 (about R$6,200) in the United States. More details should emerge soon.

