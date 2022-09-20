iPhone 15 Ultra will be released with 8K video recording and greater autonomy, says rumor

Apple launched a few days ago the 14 Series line with design innovations and improvements to the internal hardware, especially in the beefier models. Although the new generation has debuted with new features, recent rumors suggest that the next smartphones should bring even more features to “Apple” fans.

According to information from the informant LeaksAppleProall upcoming devices will feature the replacement of the traditional lightning connector for USB Type-C, an entry that will become standard in the European Union and may soon be mandatory in cell phones launched in Europe, if approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel ).