iPhone 15 Ultra will be next year’s Pro Max version according to Bloomberg

It has been since 2016 that Apple has decided to move from a two-year redesign cycle of its s to a three-year cycle. Starting with the iPhone 6, as we surely remember, the design of the iPhone has been kept almost unchanged for the three consecutive years, reaching the iPhone 8 and then starting again with the iPhone X which has concluded its cycle with the iPhone 11.

The current iPhones 14 should mark the end of a design cycle that began in 2019 with the iPhones 12. For next year, in fact, a substantial change would be expected that could lead to an iPhone 15 “ ” (which sounds even better) that it will replace the Pro Max version. Change of abbreviation therefore, and use of the abbreviation that Apple has chosen this year for its high-end Apple Watch, the model intended for those who do more extreme activities.