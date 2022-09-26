iPhone 15 Ultra will be next year’s Pro Max version according to Bloomberg

It has been since 2016 that Apple has decided to move from a two-year redesign cycle of its iphones to a three-year cycle. Starting with the iPhone 6, as we surely remember, the design of the iPhone has been kept almost unchanged for the three consecutive years, reaching the iPhone 8 and then starting again with the iPhone X which has concluded its cycle with the iPhone 11.
The current iPhones 14 should mark the end of a design cycle that began in 2019 with the iPhones 12. For next year, in fact, a substantial change would be expected that could lead to an iPhone 15 “ultra” (which sounds even better) that it will replace the Pro Max version. Change of abbreviation therefore, and use of the abbreviation that Apple has chosen this year for its high-end Apple Watch, the model intended for those who do more extreme activities.
This choice wouldn’t be all that surprising. Apple, remember, has also introduced a small change to its naming scheme with the iPhone 14, bringing back the “Plus” acronym it hasn’t used since 2017. It will be interesting to see if Apple is really starting to get rid of the Max acronym altogether for its devices (remember that there are also AirPods Max).
according to what was stated by Mark Gurmanbloomberg journalist, among the main innovations of this iPhone 15 there would also be the adoption of the Type-C port, which should finally take the place of the Lightning port, in addition to another series of important innovations.
Furthermore, the Ultra version could be the only one to be equipped with a periscope lens, as expected in recent months by authoritative analysts. Analyst Ross Young, on the other hand, predicts that the new Dynamic Island could be used on all versions of the iPhone 15, not just the Pro models.