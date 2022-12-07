iPhone 15 Ultra: mysterious image reveals alleged titanium frame of Apple’s future cell phone

Apple is reserving big changes for its next generation of phones, rumor has it. One of the novelties will be the iPhone 15 Ultra, which will replace the “Pro Max” version as the most advanced model in the line. On Monday (05), a mysterious image was revealed that appears to display the alleged titanium alloy bezel of the device. Originally posted on Weibo, the macro photograph is enigmatic. According to the leaker ShrimpApplePro, this is the titanium material that will be used in the finish of the iPhone 15 Ultra, making it one of the most resistant cell phones on the market. Look:

The macro photograph shows an apparently opaque material, but the leaker reiterates that the titanium alloy can be polished. This process would allow the surface to be as smooth as the current stainless steel bezel used on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It should be noted that there is no certainty that the material shown in the image is actually titanium or even that it is something related to the iPhone 15 Ultra. Anyway, this is the first time the leaker ShrimpApplePro corroborates the rumors that this material will be used in the most expensive cell phone for 2023. Apple is expected to launch at least three cell phones next year: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. It is still too early to deduce whether there will be a successor to the iPhone 14 Plus, as this model has had much lower demand than expected. It is worth remembering, on the other hand, that this factor did not prevent the manufacturer from launching the iPhone 13 Mini.

Coincidentally, the Apple Watch Ultra is the brand’s first smartwatch to use titanium in its construction. It would not be surprising if its first cell phone with the “Ultra” nomenclature started to adopt a design even more resistant than stainless steel. The iPhone 15 Ultra should be equipped with the Apple A17 Bionic processor with TSMC’s 3-nanometer process, RAM memory upgrade and support for video recording with 8K resolution. It is possible that the cell phone will keep the Dynamic Island on its OLED screen, but it is still too early to deduce its design features.

