iPhone 15 Ultra has leaked details and may be the most expensive cell phone ever released by Apple

Rumors that Apple will raise the price of its cell phones have been circulating for a long time, but since the launch of the iPhone XS Max in 2018, no model has been sold with an entry price above US $ 1,099 (about R $ 5,740) in the United States United. On the other hand, according to information from the LeaksAppleProthis reality may change in 2023. The leaker disclosed last Thursday (08) an article carried out with the HowToiSolve which talks about the iPhone 15 Ultra, the supposed top of the line that will replace the “Pro Max” version in 2023. Among several details commented on by the leaker, what draws the most attention is that that cell phone may have a suggested price of up to US$ 1,299 (about R$ 6,789)🇧🇷

Sources claim that the production cost of the new cell phone will be about $90 higher than the value of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. “The initial estimate from my sources is that the iPhone 15 Ultra could be priced around $1,199–1,299,” the leaker said. This increase in the entry price of the most advanced cell phone in the line is due to its unprecedented features. In addition, the LeaksApplePro claims that the iPhone 15 Ultra will only have storage options from 256 GBdiscontinuing the 128 GB version. It is speculated that the cell phone will have a frame made of titanium alloy, a material that is lighter, stronger and more expensive than the stainless steel used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple resisted for years, but it should finally adopt the USB-C port on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. The most expensive model, by the way, must support Thunderbolt 4 to ensure much faster data transfers than previous generation devices with the Lightning port — a standard used only by Apple. A curious detail is that big tech seems to be considering going back to rounded edges🇧🇷 The last time the manufacturer used this design on a mainline model – that is, except for the iPhone SE – was in 2019, with the launch of the iPhone 11. Since then, all cell phones have adopted flat sides.

Currently, the team that decides on the external design of the device has prototypes with both options, and while I would like to be able to confirm which one will be chosen, I cannot do so yet because it has not been decided. LeaksApplePro

And speaking of design, the leak ends with the information that the iPhone 15 Ultra may have a color option similar to the metallic gray of the Apple Watch Ultra – which, coincidentally, also has titanium material in its frame. If the iPhone 15 Ultra is launched at prices starting at $1,299, the smartphone could be sold in Europe for more than R$ 12 thousand, considering the taxes applied on the current models. Note that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a suggested retail price of BRL 10,499.

Informants did not reveal other data about the iPhone 15 Ultra, but they point out that the details refer to the cell phone project, since it is still in the prototype phase. The iPhone 14 was released just over three months ago, so it’s too early to deduce any specs about its successors. What do you expect from the iPhone 15 Ultra? Comment below!

