iPhone 15, there could be news for everyone on RAM

The picture around the iPhone 15 is starting to take shape, although the September presentation is still far away and dozens of rumors will arrive between now and then. The latest indication comes from analysts of Trend Forcewho bet on a gain in terms of RAM memory for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro.

Analysts talk about improvements both in terms of capabilities and specificationsand it’s on specifications which concentrates the hopes of those who would like to buy one in the next few years without spending the necessary amounts for the Pros. It is almost impossible that there is more RAM available on the iPhone 15 and Plus: in the transition between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, in fact, Apple has brought the amount of RAM from 4 to 6 GB, going beyond it would mean reaching 8 GB, thus equalizing the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Apple will try to avoid that, giving the two iPhone 15 Pros 8GB of RAM this year (the 6GB persists from iPhone 12 Pro…) they could then arrive on the two “standards” next yearwith the iPhone 16. This year, we said, for those who could evaluate a “smooth” iPhone 15, the hope could be to remain on the 6 GB quota but with memories that switch from LPDDR4x to LPDDR5same type of the current iPhone 14 Pro.

A novelty that would not make headlines as an increase in the available capacity but which, thanks to the higher speed, can make the difference in terms of responsiveness, perhaps more important on the standard than on the Pro since, it seems, not even this year will they have a refresh rate for the screens other than 60 Hz.