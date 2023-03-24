5G News
iPhone 15: the Dynamic Island will host the proximity sensor

Published on

By Abraham
1084052.jpeg
The smartphones of the iPhone 15 family will have several points in common with the current iPhone 14 Pro (our review here), including the presence of the Dynamic Island on all 4 2023 models.

However, it seems that, despite the aesthetic similarities, the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 15 will bring with it some differences regarding the elements present inside it, according to a new report by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has in fact published his latest thoughts on Twitter, suggesting that this year we will see a repositioning of the proximity sensor.

Going into more detail, Kuo reveals that this change will also take place thanks to the decision to replace the current wafer supplier on which the proximity sensors are based, Landmark, with IQE, which will supply a new element that will allow the creation of an element that it might be integrated directly into the Dynamic Island without making other changes to the remaining components.

The new sensor will be made by finish based on the IQE epi-wafer and will have a wavelength of 940 nm against the 1380 nm of the current one which is positioned below the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro. This will probably allow the iPhone 15 to improve the functioning of this component, since it will no longer be hidden below the screen. In fact, on more than one occasion, some problems have been detected on the iPhone 14 Pro regarding the management of the proximity sensor – Telegram is perhaps the most problematic app – and this change is probably designed to eliminate cases like these.

