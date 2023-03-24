iPhone 15: the Dynamic Island will host the proximity sensor

The smartphones of the iPhone 15 family will have several points in common with the current iPhone 14 Pro (our review here), including the presence of the Dynamic Island on all 4 2023 models.

However, it seems that, despite the aesthetic similarities, the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 15 will bring with it some differences regarding the elements present inside it, according to a new report by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has in fact published his latest thoughts on Twitter, suggesting that this year we will see a repositioning of the proximity sensor.

- Advertisement -

Going into more detail, Kuo reveals that this change will also take place thanks to the decision to replace the current wafer supplier on which the proximity sensors are based, Landmark, with IQE, which will supply a new element that will allow the creation of an element that it might be integrated directly into the Dynamic Island without making other changes to the remaining components.