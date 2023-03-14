iPhone 15: the A17 Bionic chip could be more powerful than the processor of the MacBook Air M1

Rumor has it that Apple’s A17 chip will be a real technological leap for the company.

If the usual schedule is respected, Apple should present its iPhone 15 in September 2023. After the flop of the iPhone 14, the firm will have a lot to do to regain favor with the public. Rumor has it that she will put thefocus on performance and “boost” the capabilities of the iPhone 15 processor.

A17 Geekbench6

ST 3019

MT 7860 —Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) March 14, 2023

With the iPhone 15, Apple intends to make people forget the commercial failure of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The latter did not have more, the fault of poorly studied pricing, which meant that the majority of buyers preferred to pay a little more to afford a Pro or Pro Max model, in order to enjoy more features such as the Dynamic Island, for example. The apple firm will clarify your business proposal.

The performance gain brought by the A17 chip is not just enormous, it is truly phenomenal.

A leak on the social network Weibo reveals the score obtained by the Apple Silicon A17 Bionic chip on Geekbench 6, and the scores are simply impressive compared to the SoC of the previous generation. When the processor A16 Bionic scores 2504 single-core points on Geekbench 6, A17 chip scores 3019. In multi-core, when the A16 scores 6314 points, the A17 accumulates 7860. Depending on whether you are in single-core or multi-core, the difference ranges from 20% to 24%.

The iPhone 15s should not only perform much better, but they should also be more energy efficient. TSMC, the founder of Apple, claims that switching to 3 nm engraving will consume 35% less energy. The iPhone 15 should therefore not only be faster than its predecessor, but also much more enduring. Like any information that leaked on social networks well before the marketing of a product, these figures should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, if these performance differences are confirmed, the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the hypothetical iPhone 15 Ultra may have performance at least comparable to that of the Apple M1 chip.