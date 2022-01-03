iPhone 15, still predictions on periscopic camera with 10X optical zoom

We will have to wait for the iPhone 15, or in any case it will be called the generation of Melafonini of 2023, to see a camera with a periscope lens and a very high zoom: analyst Jeff Pu is convinced of this, according to a note to investors viewed by colleagues at MacRumors. Pu claims that “at least one model” of the 2023 range (very easy to think of the Pro for reasons of prestige, even better if Pro Max for reasons of space) will offer one 10X optical zoom. Unfortunately there are no other details

An iPhone with a telescopic lens, a technology that can now be defined as common in the Android world, has been talked about for a couple of years now. Until recently, analysts and leakers speculated that we would see it already this year, but at this point the most widespread opinion is that we will have to wait until 2023. According to rumors, it is said that Apple is trying to “circumvent “Samsung as a supplier of some key components, but it does not mean that it will be able to avoid paying royalties to them.