iPhone 15: screen production by Samsung will start a month earlier than expected

the production of OLED screens for the iPhone 15 by Samsung Display will start a little earlier. According to information from the TheElec portal, the manufacture of screens will start in May, a month earlier than the company usually does, given the production history.

It is worth remembering that the South Korean manufacturer even said that it lost its exclusivity in supplying screens for apple cell phones. But, it seems that at least part of the demand is with the manufacturer, which has already been reported with more efficient panel models than those delivered by BOE.