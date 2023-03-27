iPhone 15: screen production by Samsung will start a month earlier than expected

the production of OLED screens for the iPhone 15 by Samsung Display will start a little earlier. According to information from the TheElec portal, the manufacture of screens will start in May, a month earlier than the company usually does, given the production history.
It is worth remembering that the South Korean manufacturer even said that it lost its exclusivity in supplying screens for apple cell phones. But, it seems that at least part of the demand is with the manufacturer, which has already been reported with more efficient panel models than those delivered by BOE.
Including, some rumors point out that the Chinese manufacturer is experiencing difficulties in the manufacture of screens for smartphones. For example, it seems that there is light leakage on the displays in the region surrounding the pill-shaped notch, which accommodates the front camera and other sensors.
These problems led Samsung to take over the production of OLED screens for the Pro versions of the iPhone 15 as early as May. However, it continues without exclusivity in supplying the component. LG Display is expected to start production of screens in June of this year.
The situation with BOE, in turn, does not take the manufacturer out of the running and as soon as these speculated problems are resolved, it will return to manufacturing panels for apple products. Finally, previous news claimed that the iPhone 15 line will have OLED-type screens and a new energy-efficient chip.