iPhone 15 renders point to design identical to Xiaomi 13

The Chinese model has already proven itself better than the American one in some design aspects, such as anatomical issues, to hold the object — edges at right angles, as is already present in Apple since the iPhone 12. Xiaomi’s differential is that it has a glass back casing and the edge adopts a 2.5D curvature, which provides better grip than the iPhone.

After the great repercussion of the Xiaomi 13 and comparisons of the device with the iPhone 14, it’s time for Chinese big tech to influence the launch design of Apple’s new smartphone. After iPhone 15 renders leaked, many people pointed to the similarities with the Xiaomi 13.

Introducing the iPhone 15 Ultra featuring a flat glass back that’s curved on the edges to meet the new titanium chassis for a lightweight, premium feel.

According to the renders, the iPhone 15 Ultra inherits many design elements from the previous generation models. But there is a differential on the rear glass, which appears thicker, somewhat similar to the Mi 13’s 2.5D glass effect.

At the same time, there are criticisms that it doesn’t look like an Apple product and seems to decay compared to the iPhone X and iPhone 11. Also, in the renders, it is possible to notice a different camera sensor, which is no longer raised as a all because of the new glass panel.

The rear of the cell phone also features a stripe-shaped opening under the left lens, which will be the highly speculated telephoto lens for the launch. Finally, it is expected that the new photographic equipment of the iPhone should improve the long-distance shooting effect. So far, this is expected to be Apple’s most expensive device.

