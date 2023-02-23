5G News
iPhone 15, renders based on CAD models would confirm the Dynamic Island

By Abraham
A few days after the publication of the first renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, made on the basis of “leaked” 3D CAD drawings, renders of the base model of the next iPhone range are also arriving today, revealing some of the design changes and features that Apple is planning for her smartphone.

In confirmation of the many rumors circulated in recent months, the renderings would confirm the adoption of the Dynamic Island also on this model and, most likely, also on the Plus model that will accompany it. With this choice, Apple should standardize the entire range by bringing the functions made possible by the dynamic island already seen on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to the low-end versions.

The renderings confirm the presence of the Dynamic Island
Another interesting feature revealed by the CAD drawing concerns the USB-Type C charging port which, finally, after years, should definitively retire the Lightning port compared to which, not only is it more versatile, but also allows a faster charging speed and higher data transfer. Apple, however, may have chosen to limit the USB-C port by integrating an authentication chip into the iPhone that will have the task of blocking the operation of non-original or non-certified accessories.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: thickness comparison

As for the rest of the design, the back would appear to be entirely identical to the current one with a dual camera setup and LED flash. Also for this generation of iPhone, Apple would therefore have chosen not only to keep only the two cameras but also not to integrate a LiDAR sensor which will therefore remain exclusive to the PRO models.

The back should remain unchanged

The CAD drawing would also confirm a 6.2-inch display, slightly larger than those used so far on the smallest iPhone models, both normal and Pro. However, there is no information regarding the presence or absence of the ProMotion with variable refresh rate which, even in this case, could still remain exclusive to the iPhone Pro. Details are also missing regarding the side keys which should remain the classic, physical ones, while on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max they would become capacitive.

Even if there are still several months to go, as has often happened in recent years, in this period of the year the rumors about the next generation iPhones that Apple should announce in mid-September are already starting to be very substantial. In this period, in fact, the designs and characteristics of the devices are finalized in view of mass production which always begins a few months before the announcement. In these months that separate us from the performance, obviously, there won’t be a lot of other information.

