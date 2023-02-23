iPhone 15, renders based on CAD models would confirm the Dynamic Island

A few days after the publication of the first renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, made on the basis of “leaked” 3D CAD drawings, renders of the base model of the next iPhone range are also arriving today, revealing some of the design changes and features that Apple is planning for her smartphone. In confirmation of the many rumors circulated in recent months, the renderings would confirm the adoption of the Dynamic Island also on this model and, most likely, also on the Plus model that will accompany it. With this choice, Apple should standardize the entire range by bringing the functions made possible by the dynamic island already seen on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to the low-end versions.

- Advertisement - Another interesting feature revealed by the CAD drawing concerns the USB-Type C charging port which, finally, after years, should definitively retire the Lightning port compared to which, not only is it more versatile, but also allows a faster charging speed and higher data transfer. Apple, however, may have chosen to limit the USB-C port by integrating an authentication chip into the iPhone that will have the task of blocking the operation of non-original or non-certified accessories.

As for the rest of the design, the back would appear to be entirely identical to the current one with a dual camera setup and LED flash. Also for this generation of iPhone, Apple would therefore have chosen not only to keep only the two cameras but also not to integrate a LiDAR sensor which will therefore remain exclusive to the PRO models.