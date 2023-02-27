iPhone 15: renderings of the Plus and Pro Max versions and other rumors

The future iPhone 15s have been the subject of numerous rumors and previews during the weekend, which mainly concern two models, even if there is no lack of details relating to the entire range. And let’s start with the rumors applicable to the whole range, thanks to the details revealed by the tipster ShrimpApplePror. As reported by the Twitter profile, in addition to Dynamic Island (exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year), Apple intends to incorporate the rumored solid-state buttons even on the less expensive iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Similar to the Taptic Engine of the well-known iPhone Home button, we already know that they will require substantial changes to the logic board and therefore it will be interesting to see how the internal layout will change, the possible size of the battery and many other details that will certainly remain unknown until arrival on the markets of new models. But if anyone was wondering if dropping out of physical buttons will be an issue with third-party cases, that apparently won’t be the case. Apparently Apple will work with major case manufacturers in the near future, providing them with accurate dimensions of each iPhone 15 model, with specific details regarding their length, depth, protrusion, and other modifications. This should ensure very similar pressure feedback with or without the case.

IPHONE 15 PRO MAX: DETAILS FROM CAD FILES

But there was also talk of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and specifically some details extrapolated from the alleged CAD files were shared on Twitter. The Twitter user did @UniverseIcerevealing that the top-of-the-range model could present a smaller camera bump than all other models and the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also turns out that the iPhone 15 Pro Max should be the first iPhone with a periscope lens. The move to lens technology like this could just be the key to allowing Apple to reduce the size of the camera bump. As can be seen from the CAD visible above, the iPhone 15 Pro Max should measure 159.9 mm in height, 76.7 mm in width and 8.3 mm in thickness (iPhone 14 Pro Max measures 160.7 x 77.6 x 7 .85mm).









The most interesting aspect will concern the protuberance, which from the 4.18 mm of the iPhone 14 Pro Max it should drop to 3.6 mmdoing decrease the total thickness by 0.19 mm. These are minimal and almost impalpable values ​​but which are in line with the previous rumors, which asserted that the frames around the display will be slightly more minimal in the new model. An additional element is added by the leaker Ice Universe, according to which iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a central frame in titanium alloy with a satin finish.

Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra） pic.twitter.com/khFUS2jKjC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 25, 2023

IPHONE 15 PLUS, HERE IT IS IN THE LATEST RENDERS