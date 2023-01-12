iPhone 15 Pro without physical buttons, new confirmations from Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 Pro will not have physical keys, Ming-Chi Kuo says again: the TF Securities analyst, who specializes in rumors and previews of Apple products, had already foreseen this significant paradigm shift several months ago, but in the past few hours he has returned to the topic by adding some details more. Specifically, he says that Cirrus Logic will be the company in charge of producing the solid-state buttons that will replace the mechanical ones. Small detail: it is interesting to observe that Kuo expressly speaks only of the keys for volume And power onomitting the ringtone slider.

As we have seen for the Home button of the iPhone 7, 8 , SE 2020 and SE 2022, solid-state keys will have a Taptic Engine (haptic feedback motor) dedicated to recreate the feeling of pressure. Cirrus Logic is the exclusive manufacturer of the component’s controllers, and therefore will benefit from the innovation, Kuo said. The analyst also predicts that if the novelty is well received by users, it will expand to other types of high-end products – let’s imagine for example the iPad Pro.