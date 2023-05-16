iPhone 15 Pro without periscope camera, Kuo confirms and explains why

The growing hardware differentiation between the “base” iPhone 14 and the Pros inaugurated this year should continue in the future, with the iPhone 15 arriving in September and in the following generations. Apple is working to make the presence of the Pro suffix more technically effective, giving it today what the “standards” will have tomorrow. However, reading the latest rumors from Ming-Chi Kuo, this philosophy will also apply to the two Pros, but only when necessary, when it is motivated by technical reasons, by constraints.

PERISCOPIC ON THE SIMPLE ‘PRO’ ONLY IN 2024, BUT THERE’S A REASON

The differences between Pro Max (or Ultra) and the “simple” Pro would not and probably never will be many and notable, but this year we should see an iPhone 15 Pro Max that is a little more armored than the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple would repeat what happened in 2020 with the iPhone 12: the Pro had the classic optical stabilization and a telephoto lens 2xon the Pro Max Apple first introduced the Sensor Shifton-sensor optical stabilization, and optical zoom went up to 2.5x.

Same script this year: telephoto lens with periscope structure only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a feature that should end up on the “simple” Pro in 2024, therefore on the iPhone 16 Pro. But Attention: Kuo explains that it would not be a question of a choice, rather a limitation of the current project which would be surpassed in 2024 with the larger iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The periscope structure in fact requires space, and of space, understood as internal volume, on a product like the 6.1-inch Pro there would not be enough. So given that the diagonals and dimensions will not change on the iPhone 15s while Apple would have decided to bring up the diagonals of the iPhone 16 Pros, so then the periscope telephoto on the “simple” Pro will arrive when there is enough space, that is, in 2024. According to previous entries, the diagonals of the Pros should grow appreciably: iPhone 16 Pro, 6.3-inch display (from the 6.1″ of the latest generations)

iPhone 16 Pro Max, 6.9-inch (6.7″) display.

