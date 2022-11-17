iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C to improve data transfer

- Advertisement -

Much has been rumored in recent months about the most important possible changes for the next generation with the iPhone 15 for the following year, now moving from Lightning to USB-C. Given this information, the well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gave his opinion noting that this would be a really big increase and change in wired transfer speeds for said next-generation model.

USB-C cable to iPhone 15 as a total upgrade

First, the Apple analyst confirms the important USB-C change with the iPhone 15 and how the entire project is developing correctly. The information he obtained was based on multiple studies by the supply chain. While the entire next-generation lineup like the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have USB-C, only two of these high-end models will add the transfer speed upgrade.

Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will continue to have the same USB 2.0 transfer speed capabilities, as well as Lightning. The data transfer speed will remain at about 480 Mbps. This continues with the company’s project to highlight the division between the same iPhone Pro line and those that are not.

In this way, Ming-Chi Kuo also adds that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max or, failing that, the aforementioned Ultra will include the improvement in data transfer speed with USB-C 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. With the help of USB-C 3.2 you will have the opportunity to improve the data transfer speed reaching up to 20 Gbps. Meanwhile, Thunderbolt 3 would help to reach a transfer rate of up to 40 Gbps.

In the words of Kuo’s report it clearly states the iPhone’s switch from Lightning to USB-C. However, the two high-end ones such as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the aforementioned speed improvement. Meanwhile the standard models will only have USB 2.0. Predict USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 support for these Pro models will improve wired transfer and video experience.

All this will be in favor of improving Apple’s ecosystem in speed transfer chips. Likewise, it will provide competitiveness with other Android models that mostly only support USB 2.0. Finally, the iPhone 15 is expected to arrive during the second half of the following year.