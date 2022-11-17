Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15 Pro with Type-C port: transfer speeds take off, according to...

iPhone 15 Pro with Type-C port: transfer speeds take off, according to Kuo

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1059160.jpeg
1059160.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple has confirmed that it intends to comply with EU regulations and that the next iPhones will therefore also comply with the need to present themselves on the European market with a USB-C type connector, thus marking the definitive sunset of the lightning port that has been with us for a long time now 10 years.

The transition to Type-C will also bring with it other innovationsespecially as regards the data transfer speed in the Pro (or Ultra) models, according to what has been reported in the last few hours by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has always been very attentive and well informed about what is happening in the Apple world.

THE SPEEDS OF THE NEW DOOR
- Advertisement -

Kuo confirms that the switch will take place across the entire lineupbut the models basis – therefore iPhone 15 and 15 Plus – will continue to adopt the data transmission protocol USB 2.0so we are once again talking about a maximum speed of 480 Mbps. Things will change drastically on the Pro/Ultra modelssince Kuo suggests that these variants will be passed on at least to the USB 3.2 protocolbut it is likely that Apple will go as far as the territory of Thunderbolt 3. In both cases we speak respectively of 20Gbps and 40Gbpsspeeds that would bring iPhones on par with Apple’s flagship products.

On the other hand, the users who feel the weight of the current limits the most are those who use the Pro series models, as features such as video in ProRes have placed the latest iPhones in front of the need to be able to count on faster ports to carry out such demanding data transfers, which does not happen on the basic models.

In short, the transition to Type-C will be very important, but once again we are witnessing one further differentiation between the basic models and those in the premium segment. This year we’ve seen how the iPhone 14 is profoundly different from the iPhone 14 Pro (our review here) and it looks like the trend is set to continue.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Walmart takes advantage of inflation to grab land

Consumers are increasingly turning to big box retailers, which can hoard products and sell...
Apps

This is the redesign of YouTube and its new functions

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.