iPhone 15 Pro with Type-C port: transfer speeds take off, according to Kuo

The transition to Type-C will also bring with it other innovations especially as regards the data transfer speed in the Pro (or Ultra) models, according to what has been reported in the last few hours by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has always been very attentive and well informed about what is happening in the Apple world.

Apple has confirmed that it intends to comply with EU regulations and that the next iPhones will therefore also comply with the need to present themselves on the European market with a USB-C type connector, thus marking the definitive sunset of the lightning port that has been with us for a long time now 10 years.

THE SPEEDS OF THE NEW DOOR

Kuo confirms that the switch will take place across the entire lineupbut the models basis – therefore iPhone 15 and 15 Plus – will continue to adopt the data transmission protocol USB 2.0so we are once again talking about a maximum speed of 480 Mbps. Things will change drastically on the Pro/Ultra modelssince Kuo suggests that these variants will be passed on at least to the USB 3.2 protocolbut it is likely that Apple will go as far as the territory of Thunderbolt 3. In both cases we speak respectively of 20Gbps and 40Gbpsspeeds that would bring iPhones on par with Apple’s flagship products.

On the other hand, the users who feel the weight of the current limits the most are those who use the Pro series models, as features such as video in ProRes have placed the latest iPhones in front of the need to be able to count on faster ports to carry out such demanding data transfers, which does not happen on the basic models.

In short, the transition to Type-C will be very important, but once again we are witnessing one further differentiation between the basic models and those in the premium segment. This year we’ve seen how the iPhone 14 is profoundly different from the iPhone 14 Pro (our review here) and it looks like the trend is set to continue.