iPhone 15 Pro with new LiDAR sensor: possible exclusive for Sony

iPhone 15 Pro And Pro Max they will have a new LiDAR sensor made by Sony: the analysts of Barclaysaccording to which Apple has decided to replace the current suppliers Lumentum and WIN Semiconductors preferring the solution proposed by the Japanese company.

Nor can it be ruled out that Sony will be able to obtain the exclusivity, excluding LITE and COHR from the race which could however re-enter the game if the Cupertino company opts for a diversification of the supply, while guaranteeing Sony itself the largest share of the order.

Below is an excerpt from the note published by the analysts:

Sony could get a majority, if not all, of the share [degli ordini] of sensor in this year's models for supplying module, VCSEL, receiver and driver.

The LiDAR scanners allows you to measure the distance of light and use information about the depth of pixels in a scene. It is used for augmented reality and improves autofocus in dimly lit scenes.