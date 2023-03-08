5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15 Pro with new LiDAR sensor: possible exclusive for Sony

iPhone 15 Pro with new LiDAR sensor: possible exclusive for Sony

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1085374.jpeg
1085374.jpeg
- Advertisement -

iPhone 15 Pro And Pro Max they will have a new LiDAR sensor made by Sony: the analysts of Barclaysaccording to which Apple has decided to replace the current suppliers Lumentum and WIN Semiconductors preferring the solution proposed by the Japanese company.

Nor can it be ruled out that Sony will be able to obtain the exclusivity, excluding LITE and COHR from the race which could however re-enter the game if the Cupertino company opts for a diversification of the supply, while guaranteeing Sony itself the largest share of the order.

- Advertisement -

Below is an excerpt from the note published by the analysts:

Sony could get a majority, if not all, of the share [degli ordini] of sensor in this year’s models for supplying module, VCSEL, receiver and driver.

These are the iPhones that will be able to run iOS 14, is yours among them?

The LiDAR scanners allows you to measure the distance of light and use information about the depth of pixels in a scene. It is used for augmented reality and improves autofocus in dimly lit scenes.
MORE EFFICIENCY

The indiscretion would confirm what was previously stated by Ming-Chi Kuo who was the first to hypothesize the end of the relationship between Apple and the two suppliers WIN Semiconductors and Lumentum. The analyst believes that the new solution proposed by Sony has a greater energy efficiency (or, for the same consumption, greater performance), an element that could have positive effects on the autonomy of the next generation iPhone Pros.

It would also benefit the camerafor example for the night shotsL’autofocus and in uses for augmented reality. The LiDAR sensor should remain exclusive to the Pro models of iPhone, unlike – apparently – the Dynamic Island which this year should also be extended to the basic and Plus variants.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

The best teleprompter or autocue apps for mobile

Creating digital video content, be it for your YouTube channel or for any other...
Tech News

Pokémon GO announces partnership with Itaú in Brazil

The mobile game Pokémon GO announced today a new partnership in Europe! ...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.