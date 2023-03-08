iPhone 15 Pro with new LiDAR sensor: possible exclusive for Sony

iPhone 15 Pro And Pro Max they will have a new LiDAR sensor made by Sony: the analysts of Barclaysaccording to which Apple has decided to replace the current suppliers Lumentum and WIN Semiconductors preferring the solution proposed by the Japanese company.
Nor can it be ruled out that Sony will be able to obtain the exclusivity, excluding LITE and COHR from the race which could however re-enter the game if the Cupertino company opts for a diversification of the supply, while guaranteeing Sony itself the largest share of the order.
Below is an excerpt from the note published by the analysts:
Sony could get a majority, if not all, of the share [degli ordini] of sensor in this year’s models for supplying module, VCSEL, receiver and driver.
The indiscretion would confirm what was previously stated by Ming-Chi Kuo who was the first to hypothesize the end of the relationship between Apple and the two suppliers WIN Semiconductors and Lumentum. The analyst believes that the new solution proposed by Sony has a greater energy efficiency (or, for the same consumption, greater performance), an element that could have positive effects on the autonomy of the next generation iPhone Pros.
It would also benefit the camerafor example for the night shotsL’autofocus and in uses for augmented reality. The LiDAR sensor should remain exclusive to the Pro models of iPhone, unlike – apparently – the Dynamic Island which this year should also be extended to the basic and Plus variants.