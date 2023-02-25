5G News
iPhone 15 Pro with LiDAR technology promises to revolutionize battery life and device performance

iPhone 15 Pro with LiDAR technology promises to revolutionize battery life and device performance

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
As they have been developing this week, there are different comments already about the iPhone 15 and now from the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who shared more information about the arrival of the new iPhone line by Apple. According to the analyst, Apple mentioned that there is a new provider for LiDAR scanners in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro devices, which represent an innovation and revolution in new technologies.

iPhone 15 Pro adds innovative LiDAR technology

The well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo announced yesterday that the Cupertino company will not choose to work with Lumentum and Win Semiconductors switching to Sony as the provider for the time-of-flight or ToF sensors for the next generations of the iPhone. Kuo also notes that the final decision to switch to a new provider is due to “long-term structural risks in the VCSEL market” with its current partners.

The fact that a partner change occurs does not necessarily indicate a major change in the end device. The analyst mentions that this time the tables can turn a lot for consumers. Pues Sony, the company behind this, has advanced ToF sensors. In addition, you will have integrated controller circuits, resulting in state-of-the-art technology.

Sony sensors favor energy consumption, as well as improvements in consumption conditions. This change will positively affect apps that use the iPhone’s LiDAR scanner. It is important to note that the possibilities of seeing this scanner are present only for the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Also remember that the first appearance of the LiDAR scanner was in 2020 with the iPad Pro and later added to the iPhone 12 Pro. This technology uses time-of-flight sensors that calculates the distance between objects and your smartphone through lasers. This is similar to the system for getting the accurate map with augmented reality. This LiDAR system can be noticed when taking photos in dark environment.

Finally, remember that there are strong leaks to see an iPhone 15 Pro with a slightly more curved titanium frame. It will also integrate thinner bezels along with Dynamic Island with the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro. Especially with the first time adding a USB-C on iPhone. Plus there are some hints of a new dark red color in the Pro line. More iPhone announcements may be coming in the fall.

