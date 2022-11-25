iPhone 15 Pro with A17 chip and more RAM, post office privatization and more | TC duty

The time has come for you to check out everything that happened in the world of technology in another edition of the TC Plantão. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read it or are looking for a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to stay well informed. In today’s edition we have two lines of smartphones from Samsung receiving Android 13 with One UI 5.0 here in Europe, a prototype of the Xiaomi 13 to demonstrate its dimensions in the real world and the Redmi K60 with a new camera module. In addition, the Lula government may suspend the privatization of the Post Office, the iPhone 11 is the most sought after on Europeian Black Friday and Apple should widen the difference between the Pro and common models in the iPhone 15 line. - Advertisement - Without further ado, stay on top of everything now.

Galaxy S22 and Note 20 lines receive update with Android 13 in Europe

Samsung released the update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 stable for the Galaxy S22 line here in Europe. The novelty took many people by surprise and many users have already downloaded the file that weighs around 3.2 GB. Another family that was also awarded the software on national soil was the Galaxy Note 20. At the same time, abroad, the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Note 10 Lite and S20 FE were updated. - Advertisement - It is also worth remembering that the new One UI 5.0 brings a new Optimized Privacy and Assistance Panel, improved animations, more customization options, editable lock screen, alert for applications running in the background and much more.

Xiaomi 13: prototype follows renderings and shows possible final design

Chinese leakers tried to create a 3D prototype of the standard Xiaomi 13. Their idea was to follow the renders that had previously leaked to see how it will look in the real world. For this, they used an aluminum housing. - Advertisement - If the renders are correct, the result is that the Xiaomi 13 will be the same size as its predecessor and its flattened sides really should give the device an iPhone look. In addition, sources reinforced once again that the Xiaomi 13 should be launched with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display. The panel must have a rate of 120 Hz and Full HD Plus resolution. Meanwhile, the processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, we will have a 50 MP main camera certified by Leica, a battery of up to 5,000 mAh and fast charging that can reach 120W. Finally, the operating system is Android 13 and it should run under MIUI 14. The only detail that remains under wraps is the exact release date.

Redmi K60 appears in concept with new camera module

A leak released this week brought a rendering with the possible final design of the standard Redmi K60 model. The main highlight is that the device should adopt a new camera module at the rear, and it has a rectangular shape and houses three sensors. In the image, the main sensor is the largest. The first can be an ultrawide, while the square lens tends to be a telephoto. Another detail that draws attention is the curious shape of the LED flash. When it comes to the front, the Redmi K60 follows the pattern of having few edges and a centralized hole to accommodate the selfie lens. It should be remembered that rumors indicate that the Redmi K60 should come out of the box with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that has a rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the processor tends to be the Dimensity 9200, while there is still a 64 MP main camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging and native Android 13.

Lula government should suspend post office privatization process

The transition team of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, confirmed that it should ask for the suspension of the privatization process of the Post Office. According to Paulo Bernardo, former Minister of Communications in the PT government, the suggestion has already been forwarded to the president-elect and he should give a response within the next few days. If the nod is positive, the intention is to paralyze the privatization process in the first week of January, when Lula should take over as president of Europe. In addition, the transition team has already started to discuss the future of the state-owned company with the direction of the Post Office and the Ministry of Communications. On another front, emissaries of the president-elect also talk with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. The intention is to prevent the text of the project that approves the privatization of the Post Office from being voted on. Currently, the only thing missing is the approval of the Senate for the project to go to presidential sanction.

iPhone 11 is the most searched cell phone by Europeians on Black Friday 2022

A survey released this week found that the iPhone 11 is the most popular smartphone on the eve of Europeian Black Friday. The data was collected by Offerwise and shows that the white 128 GB iPhone 11 is the most desired model by the consumer. Now, the second place is occupied by the Galaxy A03 Core. This abyss between smartphone specifications indicates that it is not just middle-class Europeians who have their eyes on Black Friday, but it is clear that Apple competes on an equal footing with Samsung on the list. That’s because we still have the iPhone 13 in third place and the black iPhone 11 in fourth. Samsung takes fifth and sixth place with the Galaxy A32 and S20 FE, respectively. Finally, we have Galaxy A53 in eighth place and iPhone 11 – once again – closing the ranking. Of course, this preference for Apple’s older iPhone can be justified in a simple way: the cost benefit, since it can currently be found in the range of R$ 3,000 reais. As for Samsung models, one of the biggest highlights is the Galaxy S20 FE. The “top affordable” cell phone is a real sales success in the Europeian market due to its excellent cost-benefit ratio, boasting advanced hardware at an intermediate price.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: lack of stock starts to affect sales

It’s getting harder and harder to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max this holiday season. The information was confirmed by retailer Best Buy after the company ran out of stock and Apple did not provide any resupply forecast. According to information revealed this week, the zero Covid policy in China has prevented the smooth progress of smartphone production. To make matters worse, we even had clashes between workers and the authorities this Wednesday. Amidst this chaos there, the lack of stock here in the West threatens to bring down retail sales in the main shopping season of the year: Black Friday and Christmas. Citing as an example, physical stores in the United States no longer have the iPhone 14 Pro Max model in stock and this prevents the capture of that consumer who buys on impulse. It must be remembered that here in Europe the delivery time for the iPhone 14 Pro is only after Christmas. Finally, market analysts believe that Apple should stop selling 2 million units of iPhones Pro this year and this should impact the brand’s next financial report.

iPhone 15 Pro should have A17 Bionic chip, more RAM and superior USB-C