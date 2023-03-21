iPhone 15 Pro will include renewal of mute and volume buttons

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, the 9to5Mac media reported an exclusive related to the new design of the iPhone 15 Pro and that it will include some relevant changes such as unified volume buttons, as well as a “push-like” mute button volume. Due to some CAD files that were leaked, everything about this change with a very particular design was verified in a report.

iPhone 15 Pro with a renewed button design

To contextualize a bit, since March 3, the outlet explained that its source is part of the direct manufacturing of accessories for Apple products. In this case, the iPhone 15 Pro will reinvent the volume up and down buttons. Now this time it will be a single button that will perform said action depending on where it is pressed.

The source indicated that the usual mute switch will now have a new “push-type button” design. This means that this new design will be capacitive and To activate the phone’s silent mode, you must force the button.

Some few images, as well as a video that were published on the Twitter platform by the well-known leaker profile ShrimpApplePro. Here you can see CAD drawings on the iPhone 15 Pro with leak where you can see the volume buttons and mute switch.

The video shows what the unified volume buttons look like. This eliminates the idea of ​​an iPhone with separate volume up and down buttons and a single capacitive button. Also, now you will be able to notice the design of the new mute button and how it differs from the previous mute switch. Now, in the video you can notice a smaller protrusion for the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera.

It is almost quite an interesting trend in search of innovation in smartphones and devices trying to change the design. The iPhone 15 Pro this time will add the new solid-state button designs that are also responsive with haptic feedback technology. In case you still have no idea, this is similar to the Home button used by the iPhone 7. This means that the buttons will be practically immobile, but you will be able to scan the level of pressure when pressed to work.

Finally, the CAD files that leaked yesterday, indicate that the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not have mute buttons in the design. Instead, the models will have a similar design to the previous one in terms of the switch.