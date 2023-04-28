iPhone 15 Pro will connect to an external 4K monitor via Thunderbolt 3 | Rumor

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could support a new function to display what is captured by the camera in real time on a monitor. The video stream, in 4K resolution, should be sent to an external monitor via the USB-C port which will probably have a Thunderbolt 3 connection interface as hypothesized in recent months.

ONE FUNCTION PER ‘PRO’ USER

This feature, of course, could be especially exploited by those who want to use an iPhone to record video in a professional setting or semi-professional. In practice, it’s not a feature that most users will use.

The rumor about this possible implementation comes from @analyst941, a leaker who has previously provided accused information about other features before they were actually implemented. Among these also some details on the Dynamic Island.

Going back to this feature, once connected to a monitor via Thunderbolt, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max should show on their displays camera controls only while the video stream will be diverted externally. The monitor, on the other hand, should only display images, without a user interface, in a 16:9 aspect ratio.