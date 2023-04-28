iPhone 15 Pro will connect to an external 4K monitor via Thunderbolt 3 | Rumor

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could support a new function to display what is captured by the camera in real time on a monitor. The video stream, in 4K resolution, should be sent to an external monitor via the USB-C port which will probably have aThunderbolt 3 connection interfaceas hypothesized in recent months.
This feature, of course, could be especially exploited by those who want to use an iPhone to record video in a professional setting or semi-professional. In practice, it’s not a feature that most users will use.
The rumor about this possible implementation comes from @analyst941, a leaker who has previously provided accused information about other features before they were actually implemented. Among these also some details on the Dynamic Island.
Going back to this feature, once connected to a monitor via Thunderbolt, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max should show on their displays camera controls only while the video stream will be diverted externally. The monitor, on the other hand, should only display images, without a user interface, in a 16:9 aspect ratio.
Thunderbolt 3, remember, is a connection interface that uses the USB-C port to provide a high-speed connection between devices. This technology allows you to transfer data, audio and video, as well as supply power to external devices. Thunderbolt 3 offers data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbpsas well as supporting the connection of 4K 60Hz displays and 5K 60Hz displays via a single cable.
As mentioned, even if this feature will only be exploited by a small part of users, if it were actually implemented it would demonstrate Apple’s continued commitment to making its “Pro” iPhones even more oriented to the professional world than they have been up to now . This function, in fact, should not be present on the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, which would still have a standard USB-C port, not Thunderbolt.