iPhone 15 Pro vs current generation: the covers show some differences

iPhones 15 it won’t change the design from its predecessor, but it is true that different are expected refinements . Today’s rumors are about the pro version of the Cupertino smartphone and start from a series of images in which they come compared two covers one for the current iPhone 14 Pro model and the other for the upcoming model based on the mockups made available to accessory manufacturers.

Well, from the photos you can see how power key And volume rocker will be slightly shifted down while cutting at the USB-C port (which replaces the Lightning one) turns out to be bigger. Another variation concerns the key to mute the smartphone which replaces the current switch: in this case the hole is just smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro. We also recall that the button can be customized by the user to quickly recall a specific function. In the case in question, by the way, the button is completely covered.

- Advertisement -

Other images depict the iPhone covers in black: from here we can see more generous dimensions for the camera lenses than the current generation, as well as for the microphone. Note the hole for the volume rocker: a single capacitive key was assumed, however according to the latest rumors it seems that this variation will still have to wait.