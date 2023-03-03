iPhone 15 Pro: volume will be controlled with a single capacitive key

One of the novelties that we will find on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, according to now recurring rumors, concerns the adoption of solid state keys which will completely replace the physical ones and today we are talking about this possibility again thanks to a clarification made by the youtuber Daniel by ZONEofTECH. Within a long thread on Twitter, Daniel began to discuss the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will not offer two single separate volume keys, but a single solid-state surface that will extend several centimeters. His certainty on this fact derives from a discovery made during the creation of a render of the new iPhones, based on the CADs that emerged on the net.





- Advertisement - CAD data show how the area dedicated to the volume keys has only two holes and this means that the surface above will be occupied by a single keysince Apple uses two keyholes for each key (therefore on the current models we find 4 holes). Besides that, it seems that it too Dedicated silent mode switch could be destined to disappear, to be replaced also in this case by a single solid state keywhich will alternate ringtone/vibration with a simple press. Apple, technical delays for financial services and subscription iPhones We recall that, from the details that have emerged in the past, it seems that Apple can introduce a according to Taptic Engine dedicated precisely to the management of the haptic feedback of the new keys and that these could be sensitive to pressure. We also point out that the novelty should also concern the side key which is used to turn on and activate Siri; it will be interesting to understand how Apple will handle all emergency procedures – such as forced shutdown and entering recovery mode – in the absence of physical keys.

NEW VOLUME BUTTON: THE OPPORTUNITIES FOR APPLE

The transition to such a solution, from our point of view, could represent a very interesting opportunity for Appleespecially if we consider the creativity with which the Cupertino company faces i hardware changes on iPhone. Last year we were all amazed by the work done on the Dynamic Island, since no one expected Apple to go beyond the simple implementation of the new hardware, enriching it with a software component capable of making it a new active element of the interface (certainly of great effect, but whose usefulness is still really to be confirmed). - Advertisement - The introduction of a long touch surface – probably also pressure sensitive – could then deliver many ideas that Apple could use to enrich the iOS user experience with gestures. For example, volume adjustment could be through one swipe across the surface (perhaps with a firm pressure of the finger, so that it is not activated with a simple touch) instead of clicking at both ends, since there would be no need to necessarily emulate the behavior that would occur in the presence of classic keys.