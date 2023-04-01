5G News
iPhone 15 Pro: This is how its new touch buttons will work

iPhone 15 Pro: This is how its new touch buttons will work

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
iphone 15 pro.jpg
iphone 15 pro.jpg
Rumors about the solid-state capacitive buttons of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have been around for a few months and now MacRumors has shared more details about how they will work.

It is believed that Apple is bringing a unified volume button and a new programmable action button to the iPhone 15 Pro series. The latter will include the characteristic mute switch of the iPhone, as well as other programmable uses such as orientation lock, flashlight, low power mode, etc.

The capacitive buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro series will feature a low-power microprocessor that will work even when the phone’s battery is depleted. The chip will detect the user’s tap and hold gestures and provide tactile feedback.

Users will be able to customize the sensitivity of the buttons from Settings and will be able to work with phone cases and even gloves.

The new low-power chip in the iPhone 15 Pro series will also power the NFC chips, Bluetooth LE and Ultrawideband while the device is turned off and even when the phone battery is completely depleted.

The source of the latest details on the iPhone 15 Pro’s solid-state buttons has a reliable track record and shared precise details about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island ahead of its release.


