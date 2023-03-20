iPhone 15 Pro, the unified volume button appears in new renders

Among the most discussed and now almost certain aesthetic elements of the new generation of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, there is certainly the new unified key for volume control integrated within a titanium frame, accompanied by another mute key to silence devices. As further confirmation, new ones have arrived CAD images, leaked from a video posted by Twitter user, ShrimpApplePro. You can see one at the head of the article, the other we propose to follow.

Instead of the separate volume up and volume down buttons we've been used to until now, the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max should feature a single, elongated button. In parallel, the mute switch should become a button with the same function, which can be pressed to turn the iPhone ringer on or off. It is said that both the volume and mute buttons will have a solid-state designi.e. there will not be a physical element to move under pressure, but the buttons will provide tactile feedback thanks to two additional Taptic Engines, which will take care of simulating the sensation of pressure, similar to what happens with the Home button on the latest iPhone SE or the Force Touch trackpad on modern MacBooks. The basic models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will not implement the new solid-state volume button but they will remain in the old mode, according to a render shared by the leaker himself that we propose to follow.