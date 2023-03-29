5G News
iPhone 15 Pro: the buttons would work even when the battery is empty and the smartphone is off

By Mubashir Hassan
A leak on the MacRumors forums has just revealed an interesting detail about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Indeed, according to the leaker at the origin of this information, the capacitive buttons of smartphones would work even when their battery is empty or when they are switched off. A feature made possible by a new low-energy microprocessor.

iPhone 15 Pro buttons

We have known for a few months now that the iPhone 15 will bring a little novelty, but one that will make all the difference. Indeed, for the first in the history of the smartphone, the next iteration will do without physical buttons. More specifically, it is the Pro and Pro Max models (or Ultra, it depends) that will merge the two traditional volume buttons to give a single capacitive button.

In other words, this means that the button in question will be able to detect the level of pressure applied by the user and react accordingly, rather than a single action made possible by a push button. And precisely, this new technology widens the field of possibilities, as indicated by a recent leak on the MacRumors forums.

The new buttons of the iPhone 15 Pro will be a small revolution

According to the leaker, already at the origin of truthful leaks on the iPhone 14, Apple would also equip its next high-end smartphones with a new low-energy microprocessor. The latter will be intended to replace the current low-energy mode of telephones, which in particular allows them to be kept active for the Locate functionality to remain active for 24 hours with an empty battery, or even 5 hours for contactless payment.

Apple, it’s time for beta 2: iOS/iPadOS 16.3, macOS, tvOS and watchOS released
This new microprocessor will therefore fulfill these same tasks, and will also be responsible for managing data transfers in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) as well as, as you will have understood, the processing of data from the capacitive buttons. Just like the Locate function, it will therefore be possible to use these buttons when the battery is empty and the iPhone is off.

Related — iPhone 15 Pro: Renders Give Us a Better Look at the Smartphone’s New Buttons

According to the leaker, two models of buttons are currently being tested by Apple: a version where the volume changes more or less quickly depending on the pressure exerted, and another where it is possible to swipe on it to obtain the same result. It is still difficult to say which model will find its way to the final version of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Source : MacRumors

