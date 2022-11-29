Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
iPhone 15 Pro should have new Sony sensor classified as "best in class"

By Abraham
iPhone 15 Pro should have new Sony sensor classified as
Reports have already indicated that the iPhone 15 may not have an 8-element camera, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see major improvements in this generation. The source of the time is the Nikkei Asia portal, which claims that the iPhone 15 Pro must have a Sony sensor that is the most powerful in its category.

The Sony sensor for the iPhone is expected to be destined for the Pro models and will bring big improvements to night shots with improvements in exposure of faces and backgrounds in challenging lighting conditions.

These novelties will be made possible by a new semiconductor architecture with photodiodes and transistors at two different levels, greatly increasing the quality of captured images and videos.


It is also mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro should have a new periscopic camera with 10x optical zoom, while the 48-megapixel main camera should be maintained, but with significant improvements in algorithms.

The new sensor is expected to be part of the 900 billion yen investment in capital expenditure announced by Sony in May for the CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) image sensor sector.

The value will be applied until the end of fiscal year 2023 in factories such as Nagasaki, which is already expanding its facilities that began operating in 2021. The Japanese company is expected to expand its participation in the sensor market to 60% by the end of 2025.

