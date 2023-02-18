iPhone 15 Pro: render based on a CAD model confirms the new design

Thinner display frames, a rear glass that curves slightly at the edges, an even more protruding photographic module and the USB Type-C port instead of Lightning. A render developed on the basis of a “leaked” CAD drawing would further confirm the many rumors that have been circulating for months now regarding the design that Apple’s next iPhone 15 Pro will have. According to what was reported by 9to5Mac, the CAD drawing behind this render would come from one of the many Chinese factories that produce smartphone accessories, usually the first to obtain this information given the great interest they have in producing perfectly compatible covers. These CADs, precisely because they must allow the creation of protective cases, are usually always very precise.

Returning to the render, observing its profile, you immediately notice the curvature of the edges, both on the glass and on the metal frame which would seem to follow the design of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros which, more recently, has also been adopted on the MacBook Air M2. This design choice, with "softer" edges, could also allow for a more comfortable grip.

The layout of the rear photographic module would appear to be unchanged from the current model with the three lenses, the LiDAR scanner, LED flash and microphone. However, the adoption of larger image sensors would have resulted in a greater thickness. On the side there are also evident changes to the volume adjustment keys and to the switch to quickly exclude the ringtone. According to rumors, the keys would no longer be physical but capacitivesensitive to the touch, but at the moment there is still a lack of certainty.