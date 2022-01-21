iPhone 15 Pro: Periscope zoom is increasingly likely

It comes back to talk about iPhone 15, that is the iPhone generation expected for 2023, and in doing so we again touch a very important topic in any current smartphone: the photographic sector. The latest rumors were reported by 9to5Mac following access to the analyst’s report Jeff Pu, who returns to talk about the possible arrival of the periscopic zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro series, or the one that represents in effect the high-end smartphone in Cupertino.

Pu had already expressed himself in this sense at the beginning of the year, but on that occasion he had talked about a 10x optical periscope zoom, while in the most recent report it is mentioned a 5x unit, therefore going to significantly resize the zoom factor. Probably the 5x is the most sensible choice in case Apple does not intend to equip two tele cameras, as all zoom levels between 1x and 10x would have to be managed via digital zoom on the main camera, creating major quality issues on high and sub 10x levels.

Samsung has compensated for this by introducing a 3x tele camera that handles intermediate magnifications, but should Apple fail to do the same, 5x is undoubtedly the value not to go beyond, in order to ensure a smoother transition between the two. two cameras.