iPhone 15 Pro: new renderings reveal the smartphone’s new “action button”

In just a few months, Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro. We already know that these will be equipped with a brand new action button, which will replace the old switch that could be found on all previous models.

It’s been many weeks now with numerous leaks hinting at an interesting design change for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Indeed, various reports mentioned the arrival of new volume buttons as well as a new “action” buttonreplacing the switch that allows you to quickly switch to silent.

However, more recent information has come to indicate that Apple has finally abandoned the planned changes to the volume buttons due to major production issues, but that the new action button will definitely make an appearance this year. Thanks to renderings signed 9to5Mac, we now know precisely what it will look like.

Apple will abandon its side switch on its iPhones

As you can see from designer Ian Zelbo’s renders, Apple is finally going to ditch the physical switch that used to mute the smartphone. This button, which until now was possible to toggle back and forth, will become a simple “push type button”. It will be a special capacitive button that users have to press, and it seems that it will be possible to assign other functions to it.

As for the rest of the smartphone, the designer also specifies that the 3D files shared by Apple with accessory manufacturers show that the camera module of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be slightly more protruding than on the Pro model. This therefore confirms that the larger model has much larger sensors than its smaller brotherincluding a periscopic sensor allowing a more powerful optical zoom.

Finally, note also the drastic reduction of the borders of the screen. If the iPhone 14 Pro Max was already the champion in the field, before having the crown stolen by the Xiaomi 13, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max should also in turn offer very thin borders all around the front panel. According to leaker Ice Universe, these should only measure 1.55 mm, compared to 2.17 mm on the iPhone 14 Pro.