iPhone 15 Pro: new leak reinforces the end of physical buttons and option with haptic feedback

After Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple should abandon the use of physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro line, a new report released this Thursday reinforces this rumor.

That’s because Barclays has revealed that Apple supplier Cirrus Logic has sent a letter to shareholders saying it is working with a “strategic customer” and this should result in the sale of a new HPMS component for smartphones.

The acronym HPMS stands for Cirrus Logic’s high-performance mixed-signal chips, which include the haptic drivers used in the Tapic Engine in iPhones.

The company’s CEO, John Foryth, indicates that the deadline for launching the new component is for “the middle of next year”. That is, in the period when Apple begins mass production of a new iPhone.

According to sources, this new component should be responsible for giving tactile feedback for the solid volume and power buttons.

Apple has yet to comment on the matter.