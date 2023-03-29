5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15 Pro, new high-efficiency microchip for capacitive keys

iPhone 15 Pro, new high-efficiency microchip for capacitive keys

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1680089300 1083683.jpeg
1680089300 1083683.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The iPhone 15 Pro will introduce a very low consumption microprocessor which will be called to manage old and new functions, optimizing the overall “package”. The source of the indiscretion is a user of the forum macrumors.com who a year ago shared rumors about the iPhone 14 which later turned out to be accurate, now try to hit the mark with the iPhone 15 as well.

The Pro variants of the upcoming smartphones from Cupertino will almost certainly tell goodbye to physical keys. Not all, or at least so far the rumors have not brought up the on and off button on the right but only the volume buttons and the physical selector for silent: these two will disappear, or rather they will no longer have any physical movement but will become capacitive keys solid state, with tactile feedback that will simulate the “old” click.

According to the insider the management of the capacitive keys will be entrusted to the new microprocessor with very low consumption, a chip that will relieve the powerful A17 Bionic of the iPhone 15 Pro from tasks that can be entrusted to a much less powerful alter ego and therefore less greedy for energy. According to the rumor, the solution that Apple is seriously thinking about would also guarantee functionality to the capacitive keys even when the device is offbecause by consuming very little it could always remain “vigilant” without having a significant impact on autonomy.

The new capacitive keys of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in a recent layout: on the left the mute selector and on the right the single volume key, both will be capacitive
- Advertisement -

Of course, a microprocessor won’t be inserted just to control two or three keys and nothing else. He will be entrusted with the function that allows you to find iPhone via Where up to 24 hours after power off or with low battery, and other possibilities that today fall on the Bionic chip or for which different solutions have been sought should converge among the tasks of the unprecedented microprocessor. The source reports that Apple is currently running gods tests on vibration feedback when the device is off and on how to control the capacitive keys (swipe, pressure intensity, etc.) to make the last decisions.

Nubank app now shows bank balances from other institutions via Open Finance
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Amazon begins labeling products with frequent returns

E-commerce giant Amazon has begun labeling some products with a "frequently returned product" warning...
Microsoft

Success! Resident Evil 4 Remake Is The Franchise’s Second Biggest Launch

The Resident Evil 4 remake became the second biggest in franchise history, according to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.