iPhone 15 Pro, new high-efficiency microchip for capacitive keys

The iPhone 15 Pro will introduce a very low consumption microprocessor which will be called to manage old and new functions, optimizing the overall “package”. The source of the indiscretion is a user of the forum macrumors.com who a year ago shared rumors about the iPhone 14 which later turned out to be accurate, now try to hit the mark with the iPhone 15 as well.

The Pro variants of the upcoming smartphones from Cupertino will almost certainly tell goodbye to physical keys. Not all, or at least so far the rumors have not brought up the on and off button on the right but only the volume buttons and the physical selector for silent: these two will disappear, or rather they will no longer have any physical movement but will become capacitive keys solid state, with tactile feedback that will simulate the “old” click.

According to the insider the management of the capacitive keys will be entrusted to the new microprocessor with very low consumption, a chip that will relieve the powerful A17 Bionic of the iPhone 15 Pro from tasks that can be entrusted to a much less powerful alter ego and therefore less greedy for energy. According to the rumor, the solution that Apple is seriously thinking about would also guarantee functionality to the capacitive keys even when the device is offbecause by consuming very little it could always remain “vigilant” without having a significant impact on autonomy.