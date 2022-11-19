iPhone 15 Pro may have exclusive features

The possible new unique features of the iPhone 15

About two months ago, the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that one of the best-selling models in the current lineup is the iPhone 14 Pro. This would make the Pro range a guideline for the company that would allow a clear difference to be integrated with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models with all other standard devices. Although in terms of hardware, there may not be much change, since the plans for these devices arrive a year in advance.

Among the most recently discussed rumors, there are at least five features that will be totally exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Introduction of A17 Chip

- Advertisement -

It is commented that the Pro models that the iPhone 15 will have will include the A17 Bionic processors made with the 3nm processes that TSMC now has. Due to this, the company plans to integrate a performance and efficiency improvement for this range, according to the Japanese post of Nikkei Asia. In the report it was commented that the following year would be the second where the Pro models of the new generations of iPhone will have the new iPhone chip.

Faster USB-C ports

Among the rumors, there is talk of how the iPhone 15 Pro will have USB-C ports with USB 3.2 support or even Thunderbolt 3. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an improvement in data transfer is now added to the devices much faster and impressive. After this, Kuo mentions that the USB-C port on the other iPhone 15 models will continue to be limited to USB 2.0 like Lightning.

Much more RAM

The models of iPhone 15 Pro will have 8 GB of RAM. According to the Taiwanese research company TrendForce, everything seems to indicate that the other iPhone models will still have 6 GB of RAM. Thanks to the extra RAM, devices will be able to give even more background power to apps like Safari, so the app doesn’t have to reload content when you sign in again.

solid buttons

- Advertisement -

For the iPhone 15 Pro models they will have fully integrated volume and power buttons, says analyst Kuo. Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the models will have two extra Taptic Engines included to have haptic feedback to get the feeling when pressing the buttons even if they do not have physical movement. This would be similar to the Home button like on the iPhone SE or the trackpad on newer MacBooks.

Greater optical zoom for the iPhone 15 Pro Max

The same analyst, Kuo comments that this model will have a periscopic telephoto lens. Due to this, the device would have a greater optical zoom of at least 10x, contrary to the 3x of the iPhone 14 Pro.

- Advertisement -

Rumors about the further differentiation, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman mentions that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would bear the name of iPhone 15 Ultra.

The company’s notorious strategy would be focusing on making consumers switch to Pro models, further increasing the average sale price of the devices. It would be to fortify the idea that was already carried out this year with the iPhone 14 Pro having exclusivity in Apple’s A16 Bionic processors. Meanwhile, the company left the standard models with last year’s A15 Bionic processors.

Apple is likely to announce the next model iPhone 15 for September 2023. As the month rolls around, it is normal that there are different additional features that will be revealed.