iPhone 15 Pro may have capacitive buttons with adjustable sensitivity, dedicated chip and more

Published on

By Abraham
1680265087 iphone 15 pro may have capacitive buttons with adjustable sensitivity.jpeg
Update (03/31/2023) – FM

The iPhone 15 Pro is one of the cell phones that Apple is expected to launch in 2023, and although its announcement is scheduled for September, leaks and rumors give clues as to what fans can expect from the top of the line. One of the expectations is the new design with capacitive buttons that will replace the physical buttons for power, volume and silent mode.

This Friday (31), a leaker revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have settings to adjust sensitivity of capacitive buttons, allowing users to control the device even when wearing protective gloves or covers. This function should be available in iOS 17, which will be announced during WWDC 2023.

iPhone 15 Pro may have unified and touch-sensitive volume buttons (Image: Concept / Playback)

Adjusting the sensitivity will be one of several functions foreseen for the new touch-sensitive buttons, which will also be able to detect different pressure levels and continuous touch to turn the volume up or down quickly, for example. There will be a mechanism with technology similar to the Force Touch on the Mac.

The leak comes from the same informant who revealed the existence of a low-power microprocessor to power the capacitive buttons, so that they work even when the cell phone is off or without battery. The chip will also help other low-power features work, such as tracking via the “Search” app.

Apple should launch the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) with the new A17 Bionic processor produced in 3 nanometers by TSMC, which can yield a good performance leap over the A16 Bionic. In addition, these may be the brand’s first cell phones with a periscopic camera for optical zoom.

Original text (03/29/2023)

iPhone 15 Pro will gain new microprocessor for capacitive buttons

Apple will include a new low-power microprocessor to power the iPhone 15 Pro’s capacitive buttons. With this, the buttons will work even when the phone is turned off or discharged.

The new microprocessor will also take over other low-power tasks, such as the Apple Pay Express Card, which lets you access cards, keys and Apple Wallet passes for up to five hours after the phone’s battery runs out, and Find and Bluetooth/ Ultra Wideband.

Apple’s A-series chip currently handles these tasks in the super low power mode. Rumors suggest that Apple could move to a single solid-state volume button on the iPhone 15 Pro series and that it will have similar functionality to 3D Touch and can detect the amount of force applied.


Depending on the applied force, the volume level will increase/decrease faster. The company is also testing enabling volume control by allowing users to slide their fingers up/down on the button.

The source claims that it is unclear what functionality the iPhone maker will eventually use for this new microprocessor.

Apple plans utilize the Taptic engine to provide feedback when using the capacitive buttons. They are currently testing whether they provide this feedback when the phone is off.

In addition to powering the capacitive volume knob, the microprocessor will assist in operating the “action” button. Rumors indicate that the latter will replace the mute button on new iPhones. Given that the Apple Watch Ultra’s action button is customizable, the iPhone 15 Pro’s button shouldn’t be any different.

Rumors suggest that only the iPhone 15 Pro will exclusively use the capacitive buttons. Apple will keep the traditional physical volume and power keys in the regular iPhone 15 lineup.

