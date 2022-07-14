HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15 Pro Max with 6x periscope zoom, but it will be...

iPhone 15 Pro Max with 6x periscope zoom, but it will be the only one | Kuo

For the moment it is only rumors, but the road would be drawn: Apple seems to want to increase the differentiation between its iPhones. The first clue was in 2020, when iPhone 12 Pro Max had a better main camera than iPhone 12 Pro, while in 2021 on the iPhone 13 Pro the differences were smoothed out and the parity of specifications – apart from those related to size – it should also be kept on the 14 Pro.

Even in September however we should have a sign of strong change in the differentiation between the Pro and the standards, indeed judging by the signals it would be more appropriate to speak of the “basic” iPhone. In fact, it is said that the A16 chip and the faster RAM (LPDDR5) will be a prerogative of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, while the two standard 14 will touch the A15 chip and the LPDDR4X RAM of the iPhone 13.

PERISCOPE ON THE PRO ‘STANDARD’ ONLY IN 2024

In 2023, when the base iPhone 15 could have the A16 chip and not the A17, according to the latest information gathered by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo it will emerge an important difference between the two Pros too. iPhone 15 Pro Max should be the only iPhone with a periscope telephoto lensthat is, capable of producing a zoom significantly higher than that which can be achieved on a smartphone with traditional architectures, so to speak.

It is a periscope telephoto lens, for example, with which Samsung achieves the 10x optical zoom of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max with its “standard” telephoto does not go beyond 3x the equivalent focal length of the main wide angle. Here, on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max there should be no progress in this regard, instead on the iPhone 15 Pro Max a telephoto lens should debut.

Kuo also managed to scrape together some details on the sensor being examined by the designers: it would be a 12 megapixel 1/3 inch with focal length f / 2.8 and optical image stabilization, the latter, indispensable when it comes to dance a magnification of 6x like that of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard Pro variant of 2023 instead, according to Kuo, will receive the “usual” telephoto lens, and will have to wait until 2024 – i.e. iPhone 16 Pro – to receive the same treatment.

