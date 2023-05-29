iPhone 15 Pro Max should keep main camera and screen of its predecessor, says rumor

Rumors released this week suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the flagship model that should be made official in the 3rd quarter of this year, will not bring advances in the main camera and screen. The smartphone can maintain the same components that equip the iPhone 14 Pro Max, that is, a 48 MP sensor (Sony IMX803) and an LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display.
This information was shared by leaker @Ravegnus, who also argues that the most expensive model will be equipped with the Apple A17 Bionic platform, Apple’s next 3-nanometer lithography chipset. He also reinforces that the device will have 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and up to 1 TB of internal storage without an expansion slot.
The Cupertino giant is not known for completely renewing the hardware of its devices every year, being conservative about some parts. Thus, it is possible that this speculation actually materializes in the next generation of the US company’s cell phones, although some innovations are expected.
According to other rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could arrive with an exclusive periscope lens, considerably improving the quality of photos from a distance. In addition, tipster Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the manufacturer may increase the difference between the Pro and Pro Max variants in order to stimulate sales.