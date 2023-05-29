iPhone 15 Pro Max should keep main camera and screen of its predecessor, says rumor

Rumors released this week suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the flagship model that should be made official in the 3rd quarter of this year, will not bring advances in the main camera and screen. The smartphone can maintain the same components that equip the iPhone 14 Pro Max, that is, a 48 MP sensor (Sony IMX803) and an LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display.

This information was shared by leaker @Ravegnus, who also argues that the most expensive model will be equipped with the Apple A17 Bionic platform, Apple’s next 3-nanometer lithography chipset. He also reinforces that the device will have 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and up to 1 TB of internal storage without an expansion slot.