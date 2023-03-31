5G News
iPhone 15 Pro Max should have periscope camera with "cheap" cost

iPhone 15 Pro Max should have periscope camera with "cheap" cost

Published on

By Abraham
iPhone 15 Pro Max should have periscope camera with
One of the novelties expected for the future iPhone 15 Pro Max is the presence of a periscope camera, for the first time on an Apple cell phone. Now, more details about the novelty have been revealed.

According to a report by famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company has only paid $4 for this lens to Largan. This value is considered an amount that barely allows a profit margin to the supplier.

Apple may pay less than competitors for the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Kuo’s text also explains that the cost of the “Apple” for the periscope camera includes the prisms – an important part of the set to generate a lossless image from farther away. Thus, this number is below that practiced in the market by other manufacturers, which would be around US$ 4.50 and US$ 5.

Apple usually divides its orders for lenses between Largan and Genius, which allows it to open an informal competition between them to negotiate the best cost for the Cupertino giant. For the next generation, the tendency is for the first to take all the manufactures. However, Genius should be left in charge of the next generation.

These are the first clients of Wikimedia Enterprise: Google and Internet Archive

The periscope camera allows for greater zoom without loss of quality. That’s because its format, by capturing light on the front element and forwarding it to a prism that bends it by 90 degrees, allows it to reach even further away – such as a 10x zoom – and have satisfactory sharpness. Detective TC even explained how this type of camera works, in a dedicated column.

What are your expectations for the presence of a periscope lens in the next high-end iPhone? Comment with us!

