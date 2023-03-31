iPhone 15 Pro Max should have periscope camera with “cheap” cost

One of the novelties expected for the future iPhone 15 Pro Max is the presence of a periscope camera, for the first time on an Apple cell phone. Now, more details about the novelty have been revealed. According to a report by famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company has only paid $4 for this lens to Largan. This value is considered an amount that barely allows a profit margin to the supplier.

Kuo's text also explains that the cost of the "Apple" for the periscope camera includes the prisms – an important part of the set to generate a lossless image from farther away. Thus, this number is below that practiced in the market by other manufacturers, which would be around US$ 4.50 and US$ 5. Apple usually divides its orders for lenses between Largan and Genius, which allows it to open an informal competition between them to negotiate the best cost for the Cupertino giant. For the next generation, the tendency is for the first to take all the manufactures. However, Genius should be left in charge of the next generation.