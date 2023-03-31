iPhone 15 Pro Max revolutionizes photography with its unique periscope camera lens!

- Advertisement -

The next level of smartphone is about to arrive with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will apparently have another exclusive feature of this range with the periscope camera lens and will be supplied by Largan. at least this declares a note from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

A new exclusive periscopic lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Recent rumors about the new iPhone model claim that it would have a new periscope lens that has been in circulation for 3 years. At the time, the analyst Kuo was one of the first to declare this possible introduction of technology.

Ming-Chi Kuo originally mentioned that this periscope lens would be included in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Obviously now, with the passing of time, we know that this was not the case. Kuo has since stated that the lens would be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and would later be seconded by analyst Jeff Pu.

Thanks to the periscope system, when you want to take a picture you will find that the light that is in the telephoto lens is reflected towards the image sensor in your camera. This change of direction in light can be noticed at telephoto. This would mean that when you bring the device closer, what you see will not be so blurry.

Possible risk of the periscopic lens

Now, Kuo, through his latest note, explains the possible risks that could come with these new camera lenses on Apple devices of the future.

First, it would be the inventory block for the coming quarters, as well as few benefits for the suppliers of the periscope camera lenses.

Now, according to the analyst, it also indicates that the market price of the camera lenses by Largan is 4 dollars.. That is to say that these are cheaper compared to the consensus of 4.5 to 5 dollars. In other words, the benefit of Largan is practically nil with these lenses.

So Kuo thinks that for the iPhone 16 Pro models of the following year they will also have this periscope lens or, failing that, one quite similar to the one that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will carry. This will also cause more of a split between the standard and Pro versions, allowing you to reserve these features on your hardware.

There is also a chance that Genius is the provider of these lenses for the iPhone 16. Although surely, by this time it will already be a less expensive element, affecting suppliers Kuo anticipates.