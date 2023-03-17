5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15 Pro Max: record thin frames

iPhone 15 Pro Max: record thin frames

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1077842.jpeg
1077842.jpeg
- Advertisement -

When we comment on the design of a new smartphone often we end up focusing almost exclusively on the back surface, indeed on the camera group. The reason is simple and obvious: since manufacturers have embraced the challenge of maximizing the area occupied by the screen, there aren’t many elements left to differentiate one product from another.

One, the only one visible at a glance, is the front camera design, which however put aside the notch too has become an equal solution for everyone, a centered circular hole. Apple has managed to distinguish itself, first by manufacturing millions of iPhones with a large-sized notch then sending him into retirement for the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pros and that in a few months we will see on all the iPhone 15s, even the two “base” ones.

- Advertisement -

Watch out eh: Ice Universe did not attach an image of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the tweet, but of the Xiaomi 13

So will the iPhone 15 Pro remain identical to the predecessors on the front surface? No according to an authoritative source such as Ice Universe, who has just explained on Twitter that the Apple designers have optimized it frame thickness around the display to do better than anyone else: “iPhone 15 Pro Max will have frames less than 1.81 mm, which is the record value measurable on Xiaomi 13; it will go up to 1.55mm”.

Xiaomi 13

- Advertisement -

71.5 x 152.8 x 7.98mm
6.36 inches – 2400×1080 px

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm
6.6 inches – 2340×1080 px

- Advertisement -

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85mm
6.1 inches – 2556×1179 px

Click here for the full comparison »

Xiaomi 13, as can be seen from the official photos and from those of our review, has very, very thin frames, on the iPhone 15 Pro Max it will come to significantly detach the competition and also the previous generation. The insider gave a few numbers, and it’s almost unbelievable that Apple can reduce the thickness of the iPhone 14 Pro frames by 30% within a year (2.17 mm) and beat even the very recent Galaxy S23, which like the S22 are about 1.95 mm. It was already clear that Apple had worked to reduce the size of the frames, now Ice Universe has given the rumor a numerical dimension.

30% is a lot, and those who switch from iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 15 Pro will probably notice the difference. Nothing that changes the user experience, we agree, but when certain amounts are invested in a consumer good…

In the opening image iPhone 14 Pro, which we tried again here months later.

Twitter launches sharing with Instagram Stories and Snapchat for Android users

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 for affordable high-end smartphone

Qualcomm has introduced a new high-end chipset, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. It is the...
Apps

How to change “For You” tab on TikTok

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.