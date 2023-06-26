iPhone 15 Pro Max: leaked cover indicates end of silent mode key

A new leak released this Monday brings real images of new cases that are already being produced for the iPhone 15 line, but a detail that draws attention is in the 15 Pro Max model.

That’s because the dedicated place for the silent mode selection switch is bigger. According to the leaker Majin Bu, the cover makers have already had access to the details of all the devices in the iPhone 15 line.

This is usually because companies need to make their accessories available in conjunction with Apple. That is, on launch day.

If the case below represents the true design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it indicates that Apple should abandon the use of the silent selection switch after 16 years. With that, the company must use a customizable button at the place.

- Advertisement -

Check it out below: