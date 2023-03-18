iPhone 15 Pro Max features the thinnest bezels on the market, Find out how it redefines the mobile experience!

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will add really thinner bezels to its model than any other smartphone, breaking this record and thus surpassing the current champion, Xiaomi 13. At least according to the leaker under the title of “Ice Universe”, who was the one who He discussed these details and about Apple’s plans before.

It seems that the next models of the iPhone 15 Pro line will include extremely thin and curved bezels different from those presented by the iPhone 14 Pro. This could be more similar to the Apple Watch and more with the details of Ice Universe. The leaker indicates that the larger 6.7-inch device would only have really minimal bezels.

Will the record for the thinnest bezels be for the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

Through a tweet the user Ice Universe indicated that the next model iPhone 15 Pro Max would exceed expectations. Due to the thinner bezels, it would break the record for the thinnest bezels with the measurement of 1.8mm held by the Xiaomi 13. However, the next Apple smartphone will be with a black bezel that measures only 1.55 mm. According to Ice, there are still some models that outperform the iPhone 14 in this regard.

- Advertisement -

The MacRumors medium contacted the leaker to confirm some more specific details that will soon become clearer. In any case, this does not change the likely measurements of the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the slimmer bezels.

According to rumors, the bezel curves on the edges will be present in all versions of the iPhone 15. Curiously, this would make it a little more similar to the iPhone 11 models. However, there will not be much similarity in the width of the bezels of the standard iPhone 15 and Plus compared to the previous generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. In addition to this information, the next iPhone 15 could arrive in the same screen dimensions as with the last generation.

The thinnest bezels ever seen on a smartphone would be such that the iPhone 15 would closely resemble the design featured on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8. There are some comments indicating some features for the Pro models. For example, this range will include a titanium frame instead of stainless steel as well as solid-state volume, mute and power buttons.