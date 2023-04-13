iPhone 15 Pro Max: Apple could raise prices in an unprecedented way, it will hurt the wallet a lot

It’s one thing that Apple raises the price of its iPhones every year. It is quite another to increase it by 48%. However, this is what the Cupertino company is preparing to do with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to a recent report from the Chinese media UDN. However, it is still a bit early to panic. Explanations.

It’s now accepted — somewhat reluctantly — that each new iPhone will cost more than the last. Apple is not the only manufacturer to use this strategy, justified both by material reasons and marketing. Also, no one was really surprised to learn that the latter plans to increase its prices for the iPhone 15 Pro compared to its predecessor.

- Advertisement -

What is more surprising on the other hand, not to say worrying, is precisely the amount of this increase, which the Chinese media UDN has just revealed. Indeed, it was expected that the Pro Max model would exceed the symbolic bar of 1500 € for the first time, compared to 1479 € for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But according to UDN’s source, Apple’s next flagship could cost a lot more than that.

Related —iPhone 15 Pro Will Finally Have Physical Buttons, Apple Faces Major Production Issues

Apple could raise prices by 48% on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Indeed, UDN claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be marketed at a price of 20,000 yuan in China, or… nearly 2650 euros in France. It would therefore be an unprecedented increase in the history of the range. However, a few elements raise doubts about this leak. First, UDN says the price increase would be 48% on the Pro Max model. However, we are here on an increase of 56% with the rate indicated by the media.

With a 48% increase, we are more likely to 2189 €, which, we agree, is still quite expensive. It is therefore difficult to know how UDN made its calculation. Moreover, although Apple has accustomed us to price increases, such a significant increase would amount to taking an excessive commercial risk, all the more so in the midst of a decline in purchasing power.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, other factors are leaning towards the higher prices. We know for example that the iPhone 15 Pro Max should sport the thinnest borders in the world, which implies an increase in production costs. Same story for the A17 chip, engraved in 3 nm. In other words, even if it may not be 48%, we have to expect a hefty bill.

Source : UDN