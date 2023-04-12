5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15 Pro, long live the physical keys: the transition to capacitive...

iPhone 15 Pro, long live the physical keys: the transition to capacitive keys fades, for now

Apple
1083683.jpeg
1083683.jpeg
- Advertisement -

One of the most talked about novelties of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max in this phase may not materialize in the end. After weeks of rumors about what seemed like a by now obvious switch from physical volume keys and mode selector to capacitive ‘twins’, Apple would have understood that for this year it was better to leave it alone.

The transition would have been similar to the one that in 2016 transformed the physical home button of the iPhone 6s into the capacitive one of the iPhone 7, from a component that pushed downwards when necessary to one that simulated a movement that had become impossible through a motor of the ad hoc vibration. Yet Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo now tell the same story: no capacitive solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro, the classic physical keys will remain.


The first claims that the transition would have cost Apple the introduction of an ad hoc microprocessor and three new vibration motors to the iPhone 15 Pro, and probably the partners they would not have been able to guarantee the assembly line an adequate number of components. Ming-Chi Kuo added that the abandonment of the capacitive key project “it will streamline the development and testing process”, but suppliers Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies will not be happy because they will lack the revenue and profits that the novelty would have guaranteed them.

- Advertisement -

The analyst explained that iPhone 15 is in the EVT phase i.e. of Engineer Validation Test, so it is still possible to intervene on the design of the product. “Forgoing solid-state buttons for physical ones will simplify the development and testing process,” Kuo wrote, “therefore the removal should have limited impact on mass production schedules and shipments of Pro models”.

Yesterday the images of a dummy published by a user on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, confirmed that on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max the design should change almost imperceptibly compared to the current Pros.

Adobe Creative Cloud Express PDF shows off new features

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.