iPhone 15 Pro, long live the physical keys: the transition to capacitive keys fades, for now

The transition would have been similar to the one that in 2016 transformed the physical home button of the iPhone 6s into the capacitive one of the iPhone 7, from a component that pushed downwards when necessary to one that simulated a movement that had become impossible through a motor of the ad hoc vibration. Yet Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo now tell the same story: no capacitive solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro, the classic physical keys will remain .

One of the most talked about novelties of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max in this phase may not materialize in the end. After weeks of rumors about what seemed like a by now obvious switch from physical volume keys and mode selector to capacitive ‘twins’, Apple would have understood that for this year it was better to leave it alone.

The first claims that the transition would have cost Apple the introduction of an ad hoc microprocessor and three new vibration motors to the iPhone 15 Pro, and probably the partners they would not have been able to guarantee the assembly line an adequate number of components. Ming-Chi Kuo added that the abandonment of the capacitive key project “it will streamline the development and testing process”, but suppliers Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies will not be happy because they will lack the revenue and profits that the novelty would have guaranteed them.

The analyst explained that iPhone 15 is in the EVT phase i.e. of Engineer Validation Test, so it is still possible to intervene on the design of the product. “Forgoing solid-state buttons for physical ones will simplify the development and testing process,” Kuo wrote, “therefore the removal should have limited impact on mass production schedules and shipments of Pro models”.

Yesterday the images of a dummy published by a user on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, confirmed that on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max the design should change almost imperceptibly compared to the current Pros.